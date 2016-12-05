A Quiet Tuesday For Maine; More Snow Showers For Wednesday

A Seasonable Day For The Pine Tree State

The morning commute will be much improved over southern and eastern areas after Tuesday’s snowfall. Black ice may be an issue on the secondary roads, so use caution as you head out. Temperatures around daylight appear to range in the single digits around the rooftop of Aroostook County, to the upper 20s over southwest areas.

All in all a pleasant early December day with near normal levels for the southern half of the state, and a few degrees below seasonal averages up north. Skies appear to be mostly sunny for most of the region, with some low level clouds over the High Peaks and northwestern Aroostook. Highs for the day will range in the 20s for the mountains and north country, to the 30s over southern and eastern zones. Interior York County may see 40° by early afternoon.

Snow Showers Return Wednesday

A shortwave trough advances toward the region Tuesday night which will bring clouds to the area by morning. Light snow is on track to develop by around daybreak over southern New Hampshire & Oxford & York counties and move northeastward. Models indicate that it will run out of moisture to work with as it progresses. Accumulations appear to be around and inch or less, with northern & eastern Maine appear to escape this one with just a few flakes, if any. Temperatures are expected to warm up on Wednesday, with southern & eastern areas climbing above freezing, but will stay just below over the High Peaks and rooftop areas.

As far as the rest of the week goes, models are having a bit of an issue solving a late week event in regards to snow Thursday into Friday. I will update on that tomorrow.

~Mike Haggett

