Light Snow For Wednesday & Thursday; Storm Possible Late Weekend

Nuisance Snow Returns

After a break from the flakes for a day, snow is on track to return later this evening. It appears that by daybreak over Southern Maine the snow will be falling and perhaps accumulating from Lewiston / Auburn, Bath / Brunswick south and west. Where there was melting on Tuesday, roads will be slick in spots, and with snow on top of the ice, it may surprise on secondary roadways.

High pressure anchored over the Canadian Maritimes spares the region of a significant snow event. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes veers off to Hudson Bay, while another system to the southeast detours out into the Atlantic. Most of the accumulation appears to fall over western & southern areas, roughly 1″, with lesser amounts north and east. Light rain showers are possible along the shoreline communities from Rockland to Kittery mid to late morning.

Temperatures for the day appear to range in the 20s north & high country to the 30s south and east. Wind appears generally light statewide, but the southwest coastal areas may feel an onshore breeze by afternoon.

Skies remain mostly cloudy as a rule, although far southern areas may see some slivers of the moon early evening. That appears short lived as clouds will thicken back up, and light snow breaks out again.

Play It Again On Thursday

The low spinning towards Hudson Bay drops back down to Central Quebec Wednesday night. The system appears to spin off a short wave trough that may set off light snow showers across the High Peaks, central, northern & eastern regions on Thursday. Much like Wednesday, accumulations will light overall. Light rain showers may once again form along shoreline communities during the day on Thursday.

Storm Possible Late Weekend

Models are currently having fun trying to solve a late weekend event. Some bring plowable snow, some bring a mixed bag. What the models are having a hard time with is the polar jet stream phasing with northern jet stream. This is a VERY critical component, and one that may not be known until late week. Given the cold air that is on the way Friday & Saturday, there is reason to believe this could be a snow event for most areas, with mixed precipitation / rain possible east of the Maine Turnpike and along Route 1 from Bath/Brunswick on up to Calais. For now, it’s too far out to call, but worthy to stay updated on in the coming days.

~ Mike Haggett

