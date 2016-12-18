A Cold Monday For Maine; Stormy End To The Week

January In December Continues Until Late Week

At this point we can all catch our breaths after the weather roller coaster ride of the last few days. We’ll be able to see our breath as we head out the door for a couple of days, but shovels can take a break until late week. After the storm passes Friday, the weekend, at this point, appears warmer. Will it be precipitation free? Read onward.

It will be a bit breezy to start the standard work week, but as the day progresses, very strong high pressure settles in and the wind settles down. It will be a cold one with temperatures in the single digits north & mountains and teens south and east. Brilliant sun gives way to a Waning Gibbous moon Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to hit the dark corner of the basement, with most of the state waking up Tuesday below zero, with the interior valleys & northern Maine starting off around -10°.

Tuesday appears to be a bit warmer, with high clouds filtering the sun. Highs range from the teens north & mountains, 20s for much of the south & east, with a few shoreline communities topping out around 30.

Pattern Heads Stormy For Late Week

As we head into Wednesday, low pressure crosses over Northern Quebec, which will bring in some clouds for the mountains and north, and perhaps a brief snow shower. Southern and eastern areas of the state appear to enjoy another mostly sunny day. Our next event comes Thursday into Friday, as low pressure over the Dakotas moves eastward.

The low pressure over the Dakotas slides into the Great Lakes and appears to track along the St. Lawrence River, which if that solution verifies sets up another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Thursday into Friday. As that exits, low pressure racing across Hudson Bay with a front attached to it may bring snow showers to the mountains and north on Saturday.

A Warm Up For Christmas

As that low heads for Labrador Saturday, A Bermuda High sets up a southwesterly flow which would pump above normal, warmer air into the region for Sunday. After the late week storm exits, it should be clear for holiday travel for the weekend, as it stands for now. As far as that nasty looking low over the the Midwest… time will tell if that is just model fantasy or a legit concern for the first of next week.

Stay tuned for updates!

~ Mike Haggett

