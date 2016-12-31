More snow for Maine New Year’s Eve

A Caution Flag For Holiday Celebrations

Saturday starts off partly to mostly sunny for the state. Clouds begin to increase in the afternoon with snow developing over the region by mid-evening. There is enough moisture and energy with this clipper where slick travel statewide is likely overnight into Sunday morning.

While Friday was warmer for parts of the state, Saturday will be cooler. The storm responsible for the big dump of snow is far enough away where wind settles and high pressure wedges in for a brief visit. That will pass offshore by afternoon and the clipper system advances eastward in time to impact the evening. Highs for the day appear to range in the teens for the north & mountains, 20s for the east and western interior, and low to mid-30s on the shorelines.

Snow begins to overspread the state around 7:00 PM for western areas to most, if not all of the region by 10:00 PM. Shoreline towns and communities close by may see a mix of sleet and/or freezing rain for a time roughly around 10 – 4 AM. This may bring an unexpected surprise to travelers who are out during those hours as road conditions could change on very short notice.

Away from the shorelines, most areas are likely to see enough snow where roads are likely to become slick. The system has just enough moisture where as much as 5″ could fall in the mountains as well as the coastal interior from Waldo County to Washington County. The Bangor area may see 2-5″ from this event. Bar Harbor may get an inch or two, and that is about it. Portland may see an inch or two pending on how the coastal front sets up, as will Rockland. Ski country adds a handful of inches more on the 20″ from Thursday night’s storm.

If there is a place where this may over perform, it appears that Coastal Waldo, Southern Penobscot and all of Hancock & Washington Counties. Where it may under perform is over York County up to around the Portland to Fryeburg area where readings may top out with an inch or less.

For folks heading out for holiday activities and parties, use common sense, have a sober driver, and if there are any doubts, change your plans to be safe.

Snow ends over most of the state roughly between 5-9 AM. Skies break and most areas see some sun. The ski hills in western areas may see the clouds linger, and the threat for snow showers is possible through Sunday afternoon as a northwest wind clears out any remaining moisture. Highs for the range in the 20s north and mountains, 30s south and east, with southern York County may top out around 40°.

A Mixed Bag Likely For Tuesday

A warm front approaches the region early Tuesday. This is another one of those scenarios to be watched closely for those in the interior and mountains as low level cold air may get dammed and set up a mix, sleet and/or freezing rain situation. The Crown appears to remain snow, and coastal areas appear to go to rain. There is plenty of room for changes with this system. I will update on this as the weekend unfolds.

~ Mike Haggett

