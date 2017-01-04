Wednesday morning weather update

Wintry Mix Pulls Away

The system responsible for the snow, ice and rain over the state is pulling away to the northeast this morning. Central Maine including Bangor will see the precipitation end between 9-10 AM this morning. The remainder of the storm exits the Crown between 12:30 – 1:30 PM this afternoon.

As the storm pulls further away, mild air enters the state for all areas but the crown, which will assist in ice melting and road clean up.

An occluded front appears on track to sweep through the mountains and northern Maine this afternoon, which may bring a snow shower in the process. Any accumulations appear to be an inch or less where the snow falls.

Be advised that refreezing is likely tonight, and black ice is likely as the temperature falls back below freezing for most of the region.

For more information on how the rest of the week unfolds, please check my update posted last night. I will be tracking a potential storm for later this weekend, so please check back for more information on that later today.

~ Mike Haggett

