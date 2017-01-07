Maine avoids blizzard but snow to fall over interior and coast

Blizzard warnings are posted for the south shore, Cape Cod and islands of Massachusetts but Maine dodges the bullet. The storm track is close enough to bring accumulations and slick travel for coastal and interior areas Saturday afternoon into the the overnight. Winter weather advisories have been posted for Knox, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties.

The north, central and mountains have the best chance to see sun in the morning, but clouds eventually take over late morning into the afternoon. The light breeze is enough to drop wind chill values below zero for most of the region this morning. As the mercury rises and the storm nears, the breeze will increase again, which will keep the “feels like” temperatures a few degrees plus / minus around zero for most areas away from the shorelines.

Timeframe

Snow showers are possible over the southwest part of the state by later morning into the early afternoon. Snow begins to pile up over southern Maine by mid-afternoon, then late afternoon for central and eastern areas.

The greatest extent of snow covering the region happens by 10 PM Saturday night. At this point, the storm is projected to be south of Nova Scotia, and tapering of snow begins over the north and mountains soon after. The storm intensifies, and the wind picks up in its wake.

Snow tapers from west to east beginning around midnight around York & Cumberland Counties, 1-2 AM for central areas, and by 3-4 AM for Washington County.

The mountains and north remain more or less shut out of this one. To the south and east, accumulations increase closer to the shorelines, with the immediate coast likely to see the highest amounts. With the low temperatures and dew points, this will be a lighter, fluffier snow making it easier to manage and move.

Sunday And Monday Colder and Colder

By daylight Sunday, wind chill indices are likely to fall below zero for most of the state. The day features a mix of sun & clouds statewide with high temperatures ranging around 0° north to the low to mid-teens at the shorelines. Monday appears to have similar sky structure, and even cooler temperatures. Northern & mountain areas may not get above zero. single digits appear to rule for the interior, and the shorelines appear to struggle to achieve the low teens.

Temperature Trends Warmer Starting Tuesday

Clouds appear to increase Tuesday as a warm front pushes northeastward. With the deep cold in place over the state, it will take time for the cold air to depart the region. Another “inside runner” storm appears likely for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, and folks over interior areas should monitor closely for another potential sleet and freezing rain event.

