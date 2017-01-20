A quiet weather weekend for Maine, messy storm to start the week

While the weekend appears generally quiet with above average temperatures, a significant weather event is likely to impact the state by early next week.

A Fair Saturday

Sunshine and which part of the state gets it is the main challenge with the weekend forecast. Saturday appears that eastern areas have the better chance for an hour or two of sunlight, where central and southern Maine have a better chance for Sunday.

Outside of the Crown of the state, most areas appear to have temps rise above freezing on Saturday. A weak disturbance passes through the region Saturday night, which may touch off an isolated snow shower for the mountains and north.

By Sunday, a weak area of high pressure takes over briefly giving the region an even warmer day with temperatures above freezing in the 30s and 40s, with low 50s possible for coastal York County. Temperatures appear to run a good 10-15° degrees above normal for the day, but as high pressure slides eastward, cold air returns in time for Monday, with most, if not all areas below freezing for high temperatures to start the week.

There is a slight risk of a brief shower for central Maine during the day, but otherwise the day appears to be a dry one.

Storm To Create Problems Early Week

A whole lot of questions remain for the storm that is projected to affect the region early next week. What is consistent is models are thinking a mixed bag event for the state. The European and Canadian models are colder with the event; the American GFS model considerably warmer. Given the forecast intensity of the storm, wind is also likely to be factor for the coast at the very least. The European model is bullish on a significant icing event, even for much of the shorelines, which in combination with wind is concerning.

Timeline for this event appears that precipitation begins over southern Maine by Monday evening, continue through the day on Tuesday, and eventually ending Wednesday morning. It appears to be snow at the onset, then questions arise to when, where, and if the change to ice/sleet and/or rain occurs.

As with any storm, there are many moving parts to this one, and definitely a storm to stay updated on over the weekend.

Not to get too far ahead, but another storm may impact the region in some form late next week. It is shaping up to be a busy weather week.

I expect to have an update at some point Saturday evening.

~ Mike Haggett

#IntegrityFirst

Updates are usually posted between 5 – 7 PM, when they happen. Please bookmark Pine Tree Weather in order to check to get the latest update!

For official forecast information: please check in with National Weather Service Gray for Western & Southern Maine and National Weather Service Caribou for Eastern & Northern Maine.

For more information between posts, please check out the Pine Tree Weather Facebook page and follow me on Twitter for breaking weather alerts & information!

Special thanks to Tropical Tidbits and Pivotal Weather for their written permission to use their graphics in this post. Use of WeatherTAP images used within their written permitted terms of media use policy. Additional forecast information supplied by the National Weather Service, WeatherBELL Analytics and AccuWeather Professional.

Always Stay Weather Aware!