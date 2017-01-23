LIVE BLOG: A wintry mix nor’easter impacts Maine

Monday Noon Update: Most of the morning guidance is in at this point, and it appears models are locked into their ideas. There is still a fair amount of disagreement with precipitation type as the cold GFS is snowier and it’s warmer NAM counterpart is more into the sleet & freezing rain. The Canadian GEM model is on the snow / sleet side. The overnight European model is snow to start with freezing rain kicking in over the York County interior in the wee hours of Tuesday

The Canadian RDPS model above I present to give an idea of areas that could be in the mixing stages by the morning commute. The western foothills on over to central Washington County to the shorelines may experience snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain. I discussed potential rapid accumulation on the Pine Tree Weather Facebook page this morning, and that idea remains a concern for the morning drive time.

To this point, winter storm watches remain in effect for Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Interior York and Interior Cumberland Counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo Counties.

Decisions will be made this afternoon if the watches will be upgraded to warnings and for any wind related advisories and/or warnings.

