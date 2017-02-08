Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine

On the heels of the event which brought upwards of 6″ of snow and sleet to areas of the state, another storm heads for the region.

This storm, unlike the last appears to be an all snow event. Cold air falls in behind the exiting storm of Wednesday and holds over the region. With the storm track south and east of the traditional “benchmark” point of 40° north latitude and 70° west longitude, this turns into a coastal event.

With temperatures falling during the day on Thursday, this snow appears to be the lighter, fluffier type. The mercury at daylight appears to generally be in the teens north to 20s coast and tumble towards the single digits north and teens at the coast by sundown.

Snow begins lightly over southern areas around daylight Thursday morning, spreading into eastern Maine by mid-morning. Snow gains with intensity for southern areas in the afternoon, with heavier amounts impacting DownEast areas Thursday evening.

A gusty wind from the north at 25-35 mph is likely to cause the snow to blow around, which will cause drifting and periods of whiteout conditions along coastal areas and coastal interior sections during the afternoon into the evening.

The storm appears to end for southern and western areas by early evening Thursday, with the last flakes falling over eastern and northern Maine in the wee hours of Friday.

Behind the storm, the wind shifts to the northwest, continuing to gust at 25-35 mph Thursday night, through the day Friday and into early Saturday. This will allow for the new snow to continue to blow and drift around, causing areas of slick spots on roadways.

With the wind comes the windchill, which appear to range in the in the single digits to teens below zero during the day Friday, with values dropping to the -20s to -10s Friday night until the wind drops Saturday morning.

Another storm with the potential of snow and an icy wintry mix is possible Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

-Mike Haggett

