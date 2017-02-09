Nor’easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine Thursday

The forecast trend that shifted west on Wednesday continued with overnight model ideas. The results appear that interior and coastal Maine will receive a hefty blanket of snow and blowing snow, ending in the early hours of Friday.

This is an updated snowfall idea to reflect the model trend. The only area that escapes the impact of the storm is far northwestern Maine in the Allagash region over to Fort Kent. Otherwise, the road crews will be out in force around the Pine Tree State this morning and continuing snow removal into Friday.

Main area of concern is for the coast. York County on up through Washington County shoreline areas are likely to receive a foot of snow from this event. DownEast areas are likely to get the brunt of the snow, with 10-14″ plus possible around Penobscot Bay over to Passamaquoddy Bay.

Along with the snow, comes the wind. North / northeast winds gusting at 35-45 mph along the coast will cause blowing and drifting snow. Near blizzard conditions are possible for the shorelines and for DownEast Maine later in the day as the storm passes just south of Nova Scotia.

As for the ocean, seas are expected in the 7 to 11 foot range this evening. The tides are astronomically high with the full moon, but any flooding or beach erosion is expected to be minimal. Freezing spray from waves is likely to cause issues along immediate shoreline roads with high tide Thursday morning in the 9 AM hour, and again during the high tide around 10 PM tonight.

End time for snowfall appears to be 7-10 PM for western and southern areas, 1-4 AM for eastern and northern Maine.

Next round of snow is possible Saturday with a warm front approaching from the southwest which may bring 1-3″ of accumulation in areas around the state. Another storm approaches the region Sunday. Model trends with that event appear colder for now, and may bring another round of moderate to heavy snow to start the work week.

It’s February in Maine. Stay tuned.

-Mike Haggett

