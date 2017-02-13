Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another storm looms midweek

Blizzard warnings for the MidCoast and Down East Maine continue through Monday night. As the storm gradually moves eastward, southern and western areas will see the snow begin to taper off by late morning, later in the day for the MidCoast, central, eastern and northern areas.

Here is a look at futurecast radar to anticipate storm end times across the state…

I can’t rule out the chance for some spicy snow squalls to flare up over western and southern areas this afternoon, but all in all the heavier, steadier snow is done by around noon time. It appears to be evening before that can be said for the rest of the state, and snow squalls may be an issue there into the overnight hours.

Forecast snow total idea remains the same…

Based on overnight spotter reports and model output for the duration of the event, my confidence is good, as a general idea. As I have mentioned in my previous updates, banding, blowing and drifting of snow may cause locally higher or lower amounts, but I believe this is a fair estimation.

And about that wind…

The storm will continue to intensify, and a gusty northwest wind will cause blowing and drifting of snow for all areas overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. While plow crews will begin to catch up, the wind is going to make a long, hard storm even longer. Anyone travelling late at night or early Tuesday should be aware of slick spots and drifting in roadways.

And with that northwest wind comes the wind chill…

Recovery from the storm is apt to be a bitter chore. Wind chill values Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning appear in the single digits above and below zero statewide. As the wind settles by Tuesday afternoon, the “feels like” temperatures will have lesser of a bite.

The wedge of weak high pressure that trails the storm for Tuesday that gives the region a chance to recover won’t last long. Clouds appear on the increase Wednesday morning, with snow breaking out over western, central and southern areas by evening.

This is a tricky storm to figure at this point. A moisture starved wave drops down from the Arctic and then taps into Atlantic moisture. Low pressure along the front spins up a coastal low, which appears to intensify. Central and eastern parts of the state appear to get the bulk of the snow from this event, with roughly a foot (+/-) of snow in the preliminary offing. Southern areas do not appear to escape this one completely, however, and should keep close watch to the forecast as this could turn into something more for that region, also.

Snow for this event appears to end Thursday afternoon / evening, but squalls may be an issue into early Friday.

For the weekend, northern Maine may see some snowfall…

An area of low pressure slides across central Canada and drags a frontal boundary with it. For now it appears that any accumulation of snow appears from Jackman over to Houlton northward, but I can’t rule out the potential for a snow shower or squall for the south.

Western, southern and eastern areas can take a break as it appears from Friday morning through the weekend. Next chance for a plowable event may be the middle part of next week. This is subject to change.

-Mike Haggett

#IntegrityFirst

