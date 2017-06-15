After a wet Friday, heat, humidity build this weekend; severe storms possible Monday

A warm front will make the entire state wet on Friday into early Saturday. The weekend starts off a bit tricky for sun on Saturday as humidity rises in conjunction with the wet ground. Coastal areas may see a prolonged period of fog as the warm moist air reacts to the cooler ocean water. Northern areas around the Crown and Baxter State Park may see a brief shower in the afternoon. Southern, eastern and western areas appear dry. The threat for a brief shower persists for the north into Saturday night.

Humidity builds in earnest on Sunday with fewer clouds, allowing temperatures to rise well into the 80s for many locales, with a coastal sea breeze building to cool the shorelines in the afternoon. The interaction between cooler onshore air and warm, humid air may touch off an isolated thunderstorm.

A cold front approaches from the west Sunday night and slowly works through the state on Monday. Eastern Maine appears to remain dry until Monday night. The timing of the front will be key for chances of severe thunderstorms to develop. Any slowdown of the front is likely to put more areas at risk. Guidance is still trying to solve the timing. It would be wise to stay updated.

After the front slides east Monday night, very weak high pressure works quickly through the region with another cold front in it’s wake on Tuesday. Showers are possible again statewide through Tuesday night.

Cooler, less humid air filters into the region Wednesday, as it appears for now.

Statewide forecast outlook:

Friday – Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain likely. Highs 53-63.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows 50-58.

Saturday – Variable clouds and sun with a 20% of a shower north. Coastal fog possible. Highs 65-77, cooler coast.

Saturday Night – Variable clouds with a 30% chance of a shower north. Lows 56-64.

Sunday – Mix of sun & clouds. Humid. A 20% chance of a shower / thunderstorm. Coastal fog possible in the morning. Highs 78-88, cooler coast.

Sunday Night – Variable clouds with a 20% chance of a shower / thunderstorm. Lows 63-70, cooler Down East.

Monday – Variable clouds with an 80% chance of a shower / thunderstorm for northern, western, and southern areas. Mix of sun & clouds with rain by evening Bangor east. Humid. Highs 78-88, cooler coast.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of a shower / thunderstorm statewide. Lows 58-65.

Tuesday – Variable clouds with a 70% chance of a shower. Humidity gradually drops late in the day. Highs 73 – 81.

-Mike Haggett

