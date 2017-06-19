Severe thunderstorms to bring flash flooding, damaging wind into Monday night

A cold front is approaching the state from the west Monday afternoon. Warm and humid conditions around the state clashing with colder air aloft from the approaching system is the combination for severe weather potential.

Wind from the southwest will build as the front approaches. This will pump in even more warm air and humidity into the region. Precipitable water indices could top out in the 2″ level for much of the state, which brings the threat of downpours and flash flooding.

With the heavy rain comes the concern for damaging downdraft winds which may cause microbursts and/or tornadic activity. Frequent lightning most always accompany these types of supercell storms, as well as hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Maine in the slight risk category for severe storms. A severe thunderstorm watch is likely for northern, western and southern Maine.

Anyone engaged in outdoor activity should keep an eye on the sky and seek shelter in a secure building as storms approach.

As the front approaches the coast this evening, it will begin to lose energy and begin to washout. The threat for showers and storms continues into Monday night and early Tuesday. The severe threat appears to dissipate later Monday night.

Another cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the state through Wednesday.

